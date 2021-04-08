Woodstock Corp Sells 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 21.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $207.34 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

