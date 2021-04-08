X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $22,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $23,376.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $18,912.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.