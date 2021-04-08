xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $2,034.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00265088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00783305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,720.75 or 1.00034728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.87 or 0.00705143 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 8,798,754 coins and its circulating supply is 5,190,119 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

