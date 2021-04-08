Xend Finance (XEND) Hits Market Cap of $24.06 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $24.06 million and $9.81 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.25 or 0.99709407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00697756 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

