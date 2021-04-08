xRhodium Price Hits $4.20 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $2,856.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00007212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005456 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004234 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00036407 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019817 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.