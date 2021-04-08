Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.28.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.89 on Monday. RealPage has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

