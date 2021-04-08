Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. TCF Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 251.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

