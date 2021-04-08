Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

