Zacks: Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 8,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,806. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.