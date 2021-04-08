Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post $49.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.84 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. The Marcus posted sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $473.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $479.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,319. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $679.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.