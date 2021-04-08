Zacks: Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,109,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.29. 46,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,102. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.