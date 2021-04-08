Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.23. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $37,215,882.75. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,975 shares of company stock valued at $100,101,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $78.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

