Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,256,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. 8,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,440. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

