Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

