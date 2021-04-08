Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit