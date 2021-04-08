Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.40 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

