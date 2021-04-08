Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $700,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

VBLT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

