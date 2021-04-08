Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Hold

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. ASOS has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

