Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Hold

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of BV opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.