Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Hold

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRMK. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

