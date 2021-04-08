Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Hold

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

DT opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $96,198,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.