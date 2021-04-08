Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Hold

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

NYSE:FN opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

