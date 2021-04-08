Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average of $240.33. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $125.03 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

