Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to “Buy”

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers maintains momentum as multiple myeloma (MM) drug, Revlimid, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, continue to deliver stellar performance on sustained demand. Eliquis is the leading oral anti-coagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both Eliquis brand and the market. Another MM drug, Pomalyst, has also boosted the top line on strong demand. The label expansion of Opdivo in lucrative indications of lung cancer should propel sales. Approval of new drugs like Inrebic, Reblozyl, Zeposia and Onureg further adds a new stream of revenues and diversifies the portfolio. The recent acquisitions are positive as well. However, the top line will be adversely impacted once Revlimid loses patent protection. The slowdown in Opdivo sales amid stiff competition is also a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

BMY opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

