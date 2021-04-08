Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Buy

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CSWC stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.32 million, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

