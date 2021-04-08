Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) to Buy

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

CHFS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. Analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

