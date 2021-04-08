Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

