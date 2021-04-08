Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to “Hold”

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
