ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.96 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $662.69 million and $54.96 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00005754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00791766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.90 or 0.99507477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.00707848 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

