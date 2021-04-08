ZumCoin Price Down 53.7% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $759,717.03 and $45.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000118 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

