Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,060. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 401,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

