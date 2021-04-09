-$0.04 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of KOR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

