$0.29 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 197,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,110,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

