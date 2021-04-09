$0.39 EPS Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Proofpoint reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,412 shares of company stock worth $1,986,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth $568,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 256,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,216. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.91.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.