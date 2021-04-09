$0.41 EPS Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 645,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $66.62.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

