-$0.46 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galecto.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.28. 169,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

