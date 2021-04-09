$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Veritex reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $34.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $52,950.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,843.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

