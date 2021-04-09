$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Veritex reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $34.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $52,950.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,843.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.