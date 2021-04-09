$0.56 EPS Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

