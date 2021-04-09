-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

