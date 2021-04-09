$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citi Trends’ earnings. Citi Trends reported earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citi Trends.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $22,725,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

