$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.75. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,860. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $65,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,965.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $620,632. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

