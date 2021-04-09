-$0.92 EPS Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

TARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

