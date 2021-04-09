$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.18. 17,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,850. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

