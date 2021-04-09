-$1.12 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.75). Delek US posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 273.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of DK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,005. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

