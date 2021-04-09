$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 694,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,140. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.