$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,670 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.76. 780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.86. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

