$1.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $10.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

BCYC stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 488,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,938 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

