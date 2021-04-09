$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce sales of $11.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. OptiNose reported sales of $7.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $83.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $184.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

