$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce sales of $11.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. OptiNose reported sales of $7.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $83.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $184.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit