120,979 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 120,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TCS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $830.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.