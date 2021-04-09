$13.49 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $13.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.05 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $72.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.58 million to $79.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

ViewRay stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,471. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

