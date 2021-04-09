136,100 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCC opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

