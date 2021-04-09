145 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $23,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,252,254 shares of company stock worth $288,304,821. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $258.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

